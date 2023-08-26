'If the D-line ain't good, you got no team': Texas defensive tackles ready to anchor squad

T'Vondre Sweat, running drills during camp this month, is expected to be one of the leaders on Texas' defensive front. "We've got to set the tone," he said of the line. "And we want to make this our team."

You can talk about Quinn Ewers and the other Texas quarterbacks. Heck, everyone else does.

You can rave about the Longhorns’ receivers or pontificate about the potential in the offensive backfield. Go ahead and gush over the collection of cornerbacks, speculate on the star power of the safeties, and extol the virtues of the offensive line.

But when it comes to competing for a Big 12 title or a spot in the College Football Playoff, fifth-year defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat doesn’t mince his words.

“You can't do nothing in football without the (defensive) front seven, so I feel like everything starts with us,” said Sweat, a 6-foot-3, 345-pound native of Huntsville. “And that's our biggest thing as a D-line, as a group. We’ve got to set the tone. And we want to make this our team. Because if the D-line ain't good, you got no team. That's how I feel, and that's how we feel in the (defensive line) room.”

Stopping the run is a priority for Texas

That’s how Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff feel, too, based on the defensive emphasis over the past two years. Specifically, the coaches have spent the past couple of seasons shoring up the tackle spots after a disastrous 2021 defensive campaign, when the Longhorns allowed 202 yards rushing a game and almost 5.2 yards a carry.

There’s a trickle-down effect in football when the interior linemen get pushed around. If an opponent can run the ball effectively on early downs, it creates easier second- and third-down opportunities. And without those obvious passing situations, the pass rush puts less pressure on a quarterback. And without pressure, a quarterback can sit back in a pocket, pick his targets, move the chains and light up a scoreboard.

Last season, Sweat and his teammates inside did the shoving. Texas gave up 125.7 rushing yards a game and just 3.5 yards per carry, which was 12th-best in the nation among Power Five teams. Not coincidentally, Texas ranked second in the Big 12 by allowing just 21.6 points a game.

But how will that interior fare now that Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn — two key components in last year’s tackle rotation — are both in the NFL? Based on the preseason, Sarkisian and the defensive players aren’t too concerned.

“I think the interior defensive line is playing really well,” Sarkisian said. “We lost some guys, (but) that front is tough. They're big, they're physical, and they're athletic.”

Said safety Jerrin Thompson: “That D-Line is looking nasty. Mean, nasty and violent.”

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford, the Big 12’s preseason defensive player of the year, has enjoyed an up-close-and-personal view of the defensive tackles’ work. He sees the havoc they wreak inside, and he understands what that means for the rest of the defense.

“One thing I will say is just the pressure that our interior can create,” Ford said. “Their ability to hold doubles and clog up all the gaps and kind of make the runs bounce outside, it’s big.”

Alfred Collins will add to the Texas defensive front's depth this season. He's drawn raves from coaches and players from spring workouts to preseason camp.

Coaches hope depth overcomes loss of NFL players

The defensive tackle position also boasts lots of depth, which Sarkisian says is a necessity for any team harboring title hopes. Sweat returns after tallying 30 tackles and 2½ stops for loss while earning All-Big 12 honorable mention a year ago. Byron Murphy, a 6-1, 308-pound junior, looks poised for a big season after 26 tackles a year ago, and 6-5, 317-pound senior Alfred Collins has drawn as much praise as any lineman from the coaching staff throughout the spring and preseason.

“One of the things I’ve always talked about with Alfred is that if he can stay consistent, he's a dominant player, and that was always a little bit of a struggle,” Sarkisian said. “Well, he's found consistency now. And so he's a factor in the run game. He's a factor in the pass game. He's provides great energy at practice. He’s big; he’s athletic. And so for him, it’s been great.”

Depth will allow Texas to stay fresh up front

The big bodies keep coming for Sarkisian and defensive line coach Bo Davis, who has a wealth of options in the tackle rotation. Fourth-year junior Vernon Broughton has played in 24 games over the past two seasons and brings good quickness at 6-4 and 291 pounds, and 6-2, 300-pound senior Trill Carter started 24 games at Minnesota before transferring in earlier this summer. Add in a few anticipated snaps from redshirt freshman Jaray Bledsoe and true freshman Sydir Mitchell, and the Longhorns should be able to roll in refreshed players every series.

“Coach Davis, he’ll rotate us a lot, so I think it keeps us fresh with the depth we have,” Sweat said.

Sweat might be the biggest of the bunch, but he also welcomes whatever amount of playing time the team needs.

“I mean, 25 or 40 snaps, it really doesn't matter to me,” he said. “My mindset is always just going to be go, go, go and be the best I can be.”

Being the best defensive line in the Big 12 — Cincinnati would like a word when it comes to such rankings — will help Texas be the best team in the Big 12, Murphy said. In turn, that will help Texas contend for its first appearance in the 9-year-old CFP.

“I feel like if anyone is going to stop ourselves, it’s us, because we got everything we need,” Murphy said. “We got all the pieces on offense and on the defensive side of the ball. So it's really on us now.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: This season, Texas defensive tackles say, 'everything starts with us.'