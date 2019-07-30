D.K. Metcalf trying to hang onto “nobody” mentality

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf stood out from the crowd even before he was drafted, thanks to his eye-popping workout footage and his measurables at the Scouting Combine.

And then he came to camp and his quarterback declared he had “Hall of Fame” potential.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s a lot for any player, much less a rookie who wasn’t even drafted in the first round.

But for all the hype, Metcalf is trying to stay grounded.

“I always expect highly of myself. . . . I’m always going to shoot for the stars,” he said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “You know, I was a nobody at one point in my life, so I’ve just got to keep that same mentality.”

That’s not exactly true, as he was a standout in college, and the son of a seven-year NFL offensive lineman (Terrence Metcalf, who played for the Bears).

But he has the benefit of his extraordinary physical gifts (his 4.33-second 40, at 6-4 and 229 pounds), and a relative void at his position in Seattle.

He’s made plays in camp, and the Seahawks are counting on him continuing. If he does, his days as a nobody will quickly fade from memory.