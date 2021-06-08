D.K. Metcalf: Seattle’s new offense is “very intricate”

After an early exit in the 2020 postseason, the Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and brought in Shane Waldron for the position.

Waldron was the Rams passing game coordinator from 2018-2020. But according to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, that doesn’t mean Seattle is just going to take everything from Los Angeles.

“It’s a lot of different kinds of routes that people haven’t seen from either team that he’s coached, so I’m just excited to get to work with him,” Metcalf said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT.

Metcalf also noted that there are a lot of things to learn in the new scheme, calling it “very intricate.”

Two seasons into his career, Metcalf has become one of the league’s most dynamic receivers. He caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2020.

Seattle was eighth in scoring but 17th in yards last season. If Waldron can help improve those results, the Seahawks should be in good shape in the highly competitive NFC West.

