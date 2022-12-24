D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks receivers ‘warm up’ shirtless at frigid Arrowhead Stadium

The Seattle Seahawks and their iffy defense already had quite a challenge in front of them on Sunday in the Kansas City Chiefs, and their Patrick Mahomes-led offense. It doesn’t help that defense that the gameday temperature is estimated to be under 20 degrees.

That didn’t stop receiver D.K. Metcalf and his colleagues from warming up shirtless before the game.

If @dkm14 and the Seattle wideouts are going for intimidation with the shirts off when it feels like -6°… It working (towards me at least) pic.twitter.com/FKNYm1yjjD — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) December 24, 2022

It's below 10 degrees today in KC, but the @Seahawks don't care 😤 pic.twitter.com/WUM5Qm1XdL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

We get the whole idea of showing the opponent that you’re not intimidated by the conditions, but we also think that Metcalf has already proven that he’s not intimidated by much of anything. We might advise for a warmer pre-game plan, but that’s just us.

