D.K. Metcalf reveals the advice that fueled his stellar rookie season

D.K. Metcalf didn't act or play like a rookie in his NFL debut season.

The "Wolverine" made all those NFL GM's regret passing him up before the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And it all started with a particular mindset.

Metcalf, along with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, participated in a recent webinar on locker room assimilation.

The panel was moderated by Maurice "Mo" Kelly, a former Seahawks defensive back and the team's current director of player engagement.

Here is the piece of advice that stuck with Metcalf as he found his new home in the NFL:

I think Mo told us in our rookie meeting: ‘Don't sit nowhere. Let everybody come in first and sit down. Then you find your seat last.' So that really set the tone for the year and how to approach everything. Just wait my turn and soak up as much knowledge from the vets as I could. - D.K. Metcalf

The adjustment from being "the big guy on campus" to a rookie in the NFL can be challenging for a lot of players. The NFL becomes your full time job and more. The pressures of winning and making an impact right away can be daunting. There is no more distraction of school, but several other distractions make their way in.

This is why it's important to learn this mindset early on in a professional career.

Kelly's NFL career lasted just two seasons, both in Seattle (2000, 2001). Before joining the NFL, Kelly was a standout safety in the CFL as a three-time all-star (1997-99), including All-CFL in 1999.

Here is why Kelly passes along this advice:

It's a humbling experience. These guys are the best of the best in college football and so they come into the league and everybody has a story. (But) really, nobody cares that you won a national championship before. You're entering into a business world and into a world of professional athletes. So these guys were collegiate athletes and they come into this room and they used to be the best of the best, and now they have to sit back, observe and find a way to fit in. - Mo Kelly

That patience and mindset resulted in 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season for Seattle last season.

