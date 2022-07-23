D.K. Metcalf ranked NFL’s top red zone receiver in 2021 by PFF

Whoever starts at quarterback for the Seahawks this year will be inherting one of the league’s most-gifted wide receiver corps. The best of them is D.K. Metcalf, who is coming off a sensational 2021 season despite playing through most of it with a major foot injury.

According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf was the league’s No. 1 wide receiver in the red zone last year.

“Catching 13 of his 20 targets in the red zone last season, Metcalf totaled 125 yards. His nine touchdowns put him in a three-way tie for third-most, and he caught 65.0% of his open targets.”

Considering the context, it can be argued that no receiver had a more impressive season. In addition to the foot issue that eventually required surgery, Metcalf played through three games with a backup quarterback and several more with a starter who was not close to 100% thanks to an injury on his throwing hand.

Whatever else happens in 2022, Seahawks fans can be assured that Metcalf is going to come to work and ball out. It’s long past time for him to get a contract extension that locks him up through what will be his prime years as an athlete.

