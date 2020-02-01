D.K. Metcalf: Pete Carroll told me NFL teams thought I was too good to be true

A year ago, Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was heading into the 2019 NFL draft expecting to be a first-round pick. Instead he fell all the way to the end of the second round, and he still doesn’t know why.

Metcalf said on PFT Live that he doesn’t know why he fell so far in the draft, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll put a positive spin on it.

“I really couldn’t tell you,” Metcalf said. “Pete sat me down when I first got there and was like, ‘I think teams are scared that I was too good to be true.'”

Metcalf said he thought his performance at Ole Miss made him a sure thing first-round draft pick.

“I thought my film spoke for itself. I think I ended up in the perfect spot. I thank the Seahawks for taking a chance on me,” Metcalf said.

The Seahawks are thankful they took that chance, and a lot of other teams are asking themselves why they passed on an outstanding young receiver.