D.K. Metcalf offers advice to incoming rookies: Sit down last in meetings

Seahawks D.K. Metcalf learned a lot during his rookie season. He shared his knowledge with the 2020 rookie class last month.

His best advice: Sit down last at team meetings.

“I think [Seahawks director of player engagement] Mo [Kelly] told us in our rookie meeting: ‘Don’t sit nowhere. Let everybody come in first and sit down. Then you find your seat last,’” Metcalf said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “So that really set the tone for the year and how to approach everything. Just wait my turn and soak up as much knowledge from the vets as I could.”

Metcalf, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were panelists who talked to 547 players in the NFL’s first rookie webinar after the draft. Kelly, a former Seahawks defensive back, moderated the session.

“Nobody cares that you won a national championship before,” Kelly said. “You’re entering into a business world and into a world of professional athletes. So these guys were collegiate athletes and they come into this room and they used to be the best of the best, and now they have to sit back, observe and find a way to fit in.”

Metcalf also cautioned the league’s newcomers about their use of social media.

“I told them you can’t make everybody happy,” Metcalf said. “You’re building a brand and you have to protect that brand, so if somebody calls you out on Twitter or Instagram, you can’t respond. Use social media for a positive impact on your life and other people’s lives and not a negative one.”

