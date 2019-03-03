What D.K. Metcalf learned in 49ers interview at NFL Scouting combine originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

INDIANAPOLIS - Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has taken the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine by storm with his speed and skill testing. During his media availability on Saturday, Metcalf indicated that his meeting with the 49ers did not go nearly as smoothly.

When asked about meeting with coaches Kyle Shanahan and Wes Welker and general manager John Lynch, Metcalf responded with a run-of-the mill positive answer. Then, things got interesting.

"It went real well," Metcalf said at Lucas Oil Stadium. "It was a learning experience. He taught me something in that meeting. Him, Wes Welker, all John Lynch all taught me a valuable lesson."

When pressed further about what the lesson was, Metcalf simply replied, "Keep your cool," and did not reveal any further details.

Metcalf doesn't appear to have a history of anger issues. He did receive a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for mimicking a dog peeing during a touchdown celebration in 2017. He was imitating a celebration initially done by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Ole Miss's D.K. Metcalf just did the @OBJ_3 dog peeing TD celebration 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S6idp1eVxV — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 24, 2017

His measurables have gone viral, but there is no telling if the 49ers will give Metcalf another chance. The team does need to add depth at wide receiver, but it is not their top priority.

The 49ers own the No. 2 overall pick, and will likely use it to select an edge rusher like Nick Bosa or Josh Allen. The towering receiver will likely be off the board by the team's second-round selection, which is now set as the 36th overall pick.

Here's how Metcalf measured up at the combine:

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 228 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.33

Vertical: 40.5

Bench press: 27 reps









For comparison, here is how star Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones measured up at his combine:

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.34

Vertical: 38.5

Bench press: 17 reps









In terms of speed for a big-bodied pass-catcher, Metcalf also ran faster than both Calvin Johnson and Vernon Davis. They each ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

Metcalf needed to have an outstanding Combine performance to raise his draft stock, which is exactly what he did. His receiving stats from Ole Miss were stunted by his injuries which kept him off the field.

Metcalf only played in seven games in his final college season before declaring for the draft as a redshirt sophomore. He recorded 26 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. Metcalf clearly is back to full health, as indicated by his performance at the combine, and his shirtless photo that went viral beforehand.

That still might not be enough to sway the 49ers staff to take a chance on him, even if they could.