D.K. Metcalf: 'I had to come in here and show I was faster than Tom Brady' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

D.K. Metcalf was one of the best performers at the 2019 NFL Combine. The Ole Miss wide receiver blazed a 4.33 second mark in the 40-yard dash while measuring in with a well-built, 6-3, 238-pound frame. However, his time in the 3-cone drill left a lot to be desired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Metcalf logged only a 7.38 second time in the 3-cone drill, a test meant to help determine agility. That had some worried, as his very slow time was worse than that of Tom Brady, who managed to complete the drill in 7.20 seconds in 2000. And Metcalf was aware of that.

At his pro day, Metcalf had one goal which he shared with the NFL Network and James Palmer after his workout.

A lot of people talked saying that my cone drills were -- Tom Brady was faster than me. I had to come in here and show I was faster than Tom Brady.

Mission accomplished. Well, sort of.

According to Palmer, Metcalf was able to log a 7.20 second time in the 3-cone drill, which is equal to that of Brady. Still, nobody seems likely to argue that Brady would be faster or more athletic than Metcalf in any drill at this time.

Metcalf is a likely first-round pick and could be the first receiver off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.