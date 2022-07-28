D.K. Metcalf extension puts Amari Cooper’s deal in perspective

The Cleveland Browns have gone through their history seeking a true #1 receiver. The acquisition of Odell Beckham was supposed to do just that but the experience flamed out by the middle of 2021. Before that, Andre Rison, Dwayne Bowe and others were brought in through free agency with high hopes.

The Browns even failed to fill the role in the draft with a variety of players including first-rounders Braylon Edwards and Corey Coleman. Josh Gordon burst on the scene before failing to capitalize on his immense talent.

This offseason, Cleveland took advantage of the Dallas Cowboys need to cut salary by trading a fifth-round pick, along with swapping picks in the sixth round, to acquire Amari Cooper. After a wild offseason of highly paid receivers, adding Cooper is seen as the team’s best move of 2022.

The latest receiver to cash in this offseason is Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. Still 24 years old, Metcalf cashed in with a three-year extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million bonus.

A quick comparison of Cooper’s last three seasons with Metcalf’s is interesting:

Given the two profiles of the two receivers, it is not surprising to see Metcalf is more explosive with almost 1.5 yards more per reception and eight more touchdowns. Cooper checks in with more receptions and a higher per-game average yardage.

While Cleveland restructured Cooper’s contract when he arrived, the base remained the same with him under contract for three more years with a total of $60 million left on his deal. Based on the terms released, Metcalf will earn over $75 million over the next four years with just $4 million made this year on the last year of his rookie contract.

While four years older than Metcalf, Cooper has had similar production since the Seahawks receiver entered the league. Starting next year, Metcalf will average around $4 million more a year than Cooper while hoping Geno Smith, Drew Lock or someone else can help him produce the same way Russell Wilson did.

While Metcalf is more explosive, it will be interesting to see how Cooper’s numbers compare to him over the next few seasons. For now, Metcalf’s huge extension helps put Cooper’s contract into perspective a little more.

