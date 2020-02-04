D. Johnson listed as betting favorite at Pebble Beach

Back at one of his favorite events of the year, Dustin Johnson is the man to beat at Pebble Beach according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Johnson earned two of his first three PGA Tour wins at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, going back-to-back in 2009 and 2010, and he's racked up five top-5 finishes since. As the highest-ranked player in the field and coming off a runner-up finish at the Saudi International, Johnson was listed as a 13/2 betting favorite for this week by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Patrick Cantlay, who joins Johnson as the only players ranked inside the top 10 in the Pebble field, is next in line at 12/1, with former world No. 1 Jason Day just behind at 20/1. Defending champ Phil Mickelson, who hasn't cracked the top 10 in a Tour event since his win here a year ago, headlines a group at 30/1 that also includes past champion Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at some of the notable odds for this week's event on the Monterey coast:

13/2: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Patrick Cantlay

20/1: Jason Day, Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker

25/1: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland, Branden Grace, Jordan Spieth

40/1: Graeme McDowell, Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Russell Knox, Cameron Champ

50/1: Alex Noren, Max Homa

60/1: Adam Hadwin, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Jim Furyk, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama

80/1: J.B. Holmes, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

100/1: Pat Perez, Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Harry Higgs, Andrew Landry, Nick Watney, Sung Kang, Aaron Wise, Charley Hoffman

125/1: Jimmy Walker, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Xinjun Zhang, Nick Taylor