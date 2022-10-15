D.J. Wonnum out; Jacob Hollister elevated for Sunday’s game

1
Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The final Minnesota Vikings injury report had only two players on it with running back Alexander Mattison dealing with a shoulder injury and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum dealing with an undisclosed illness.

On Saturday afternoon when teams need to make their gameday rosters official with elevations and will also declare players out, the Vikings made two moves in declaring Wonnum out and elevating tight end Jacob Hollister who will make his Vikings debut this Sunday.

Wonnum first appeared on the injury report on Thursday with an illness. He didn’t practice either Thursday or Friday and they decided to keep him out on Sunday. With Wonnum being out, rookie undrafted free agent Luiji Vilain is likely to make his NFL debut.

After placing Ben Ellefson on injured reserve, the Vikings were left with just two tight ends on the roster. They elevated seventh-round pick Nick Muse last week against the Bears and Hollister gets his chance after signing to the Vikings practice squad early last week.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

