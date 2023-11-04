D.J. Wonnum fined for hit on Jordan Love

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense got hit with another fine on Saturday afternoon. According to The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer, Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was fined $16,282 for his sack of Jordan Love.

You can see the hit below in Krammer’s tweet.

D.J. Wonnum fined $16,282 by NFL for this hit on Jordan Love last week. Packers OLB Kingsley Enagbare also fined $5,170 for a late hit on Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/dLAPkJ6m1m — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 4, 2023

The reason Wonnum was fined is likely due to how he lands on Love at the end of the play. That is something that the NFL has been adamant you can’t do. They added that to the roughing the passer penalty language a few years ago to help keep quarterbacks safer.

There are plenty of these penalties called throughout the course of the game. Some of them are a little egregious and don’t qualify to the rule, but this one should have been called on the field. Wonnum’s weight landed right on Love and that is something you cannot do.

Wonnum is the fifth Vikings player fined this season and the sixth overall fine.

