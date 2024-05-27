D.J. Wagner transfer: Stats, 247 ranking of Kentucky G following John Calipari to Arkansas

John Calipari and Arkansas basketball reportedly added another player through the transfer portal over the Memorial Day Weekend in former Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner.

According to multiple reports, Wagner has committed to his former Wildcats coach after entering the transfer portal in mid-April. He only took visits to Arkansas and USC, where former coach Eric Musselman now leads the Trojans after several years in Fayetteville.

Wagner, a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week in 2023-24 and a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team, will join two former Kentucky players and three recruits who flipped their commitments from the Wildcats to the Razorbacks.

Here's all you need to know of Wagner amid his transfer to the Razorbacks, including his stats, 247Sports ranking and more:

D.J. Wagner stats at Kentucky

Wagner played in 29 games for Kentucky basketball, starting 28, in 2023-24. In that span, he averaged 9.9 points per game on 40.9% shooting (29.2% from 3). He also averaged 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Wildcats while totaling 24 steals and five blocks on the year.

His highest scoring output on the year was a 28-point game vs. Marshall on Nov. 24, 2023, though arguably his best game was an 18-point, 10-assist double-double vs. Georgia on Jan. 10. He had 13 games of double-digit scoring and two games of at least 20 points.

D.J. Wagner 247 ranking

Transfer: No. 38 overall | No. 4 combo guard

Recruit: No. 6 overall | No. 1 combo guard | No. 2 New Jersey recruit

Wagner entered the transfer portal in April and immediately became one of the top players available. Per 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, the four-star transfer is considered the No. 38 transfer player and the No. 4 combo guard.

He had a higher ranking out of Camden (New Jersey) High School, where he not only ranked as the nation's No. 6 player in the 2023 recruiting class, but also the No. 1 combo guard in the country. He picked Calipari and the Wildcats over Kenny Payne and Louisville. He will reunite with both at Arkansas following Payne's hiring as an assistant by Calipari.

Arkansas basketball recruiting rankings

Recruits: No. 6 nationally | No. 3 SEC

Transfer: No. 1 nationally | No. 1 SEC

Overall: No. 3 nationally | No. 2 SEC

With Wagner's reported commitment to Arkansas, the Razorbacks now have one of the nation's top classes in 2024, not only for high school recruiting, but also via the transfer portal. Wagner is the fifth Arkansas transfer following Calipari to Arkansas, including former Kentucky teammates Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic.

The team also added Johnell Davis from Florida Atlantic and Jonas Aidoo from Tennessee, teams that reached the Final Four in 2023 and Elite Eight in 2024, respectively.

Calipari also secured flipped commitments from three five-star recruits in Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: D.J. Wagner Arkansas transfer: Stats, 247 ranking of Kentucky guard