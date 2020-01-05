Déjà vu: Titans out-Patriots the Patriots in Wild Card win

FOXBORO - There are reasons "Patriots South" makes sense as a moniker for the Titans.

There's the obvious. Head coach Mike Vrabel has clear Patriots ties. General manager Jon Robinson rose through the ranks here. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees once assisted Bill Belichick. Logan Ryan, Dion Lewis, Malcolm Butler. They all made the trip back to the place they once called home this weekend.

But the Titans did more than trot out former Patriots onto the turf at Gillette Stadium in their 20-13 Wild Card win. They out-Patriotsed the Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let us count the ways . . .

POWER RUNNERS

For many years, the Patriots have made it clear: Tough football teams can run the football, stop the run, and cover kicks. They've always wanted to be a tough football team. And they've wanted to be a tough football team when tough football so often wins out - in December and January.

It was the Titans, though, who showed up on a misty Saturday night and ran the ball at will. Derrick Henry finished with 182 yards rushing on 34 carries one day after his 26th birthday. His one-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half knocked his yards-per-carry average through two quarters DOWN to 7.6.

Did Belichick and his defense slap together a game plan from 2013 for this one?

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Story continues

Remember when his defense watched Knowshon Moreno run for over 200 yards, inviting Peyton Manning and the Broncos to hand off while in possession of one of the game's most explosive passing offenses? It was similar to what Belichick did as defensive coordinator of the Giants, encouraging the Bills to hand to Thurman Thomas in the Super Bowl rather than let the pass-happy K-Gun offense go crazy.

Directed by Ryan Tannehill, the Tennessee passing game this season was one of the most explosive in the NFL. So did the Patriots invite Henry to run, run and run some more?

Nope. The Titans simply imposed their will to start the game, players said.

"When you run the ball as good as they do," Jon Jones said, "that's what they're going to do. We just didn't get it done as a team."

"We just went in with the mindset to stop the run," Danny Shelton said. "It's pretty much what we focused on. Kept trying to get that job done . . . All I can say is they played a good game and came out with the 'W.' "

The Patriots did appear to encourage run plays by playing a fair amount of two-high safety looks. They are typically a single-high safety team, and using an additional player deep might've dared Tennessee to hand it off to the league's leading rusher.

In the second half, the Patriots had better success slowing down the run with six-man defensive lines. But by then, a great deal of damage had been done.

"Every game we go into, we try to make the game one-dimensional," Devin McCourty said. "We try to shut down the run. We just had different ways of trying to get there. We knew their play-action was key. Sometimes we were two-high, and we were dropping down in it. Tannehill's a smart guy. They've played against us. We didn't want to just line up in things and make it easy. We knew we had to stop the run. Even when we got stops, we didn't do it enough."

Against a team that wants to run the ball and stop the run this time of year - a team that won last year's Super Bowl thanks in part to a reliance on the run game - the Titans were the better club in that area.

"They came out in the second half with a little different front defensively," Vrabel said. "Something that we saw last year against us and other teams. But you know, when you can run it, when the other team knows you are going to run it, that says a lot about your running game."

CLOCK-KILLERS

Running on 40 plays and dropping back to pass on just 17, the Titans were able to melt the clock and shorten the game. They out-possessed the Patriots - though not dramatically - 31:09 to 28:51.

What's fascinating about that small lead in the time-of-possession category was that the vast majority of that difference came late in the fourth quarter. That's when the Titans pulled a decidedly Patriots move to burn as much clock as possible by purposefully taking penalties before a punt.

On a third-and-three play with 6:39 remaining, Tannehill fumbled a shotgun snap. That effectively put the Titans out of field-goal range for field goal kicker Greg Joseph who has done nothing but kick extra points - zero field goal attempts - since signing in early December.

Instead of punting it right back to the Patriots, the Titans took a delay of game penalty. Then they false started. Then the Patriots helped their cause by committing a neutral-zone infraction. All the while, the clock ran.

By the time the Patriots received the football, 4:44 remained in their season.

The Patriots did something similar to the Jets earlier this season - taking a delay of game, then purposefully committing a false start - for clock-killing purposes.

Little levity at the end of the game.



Patriots wanted a delay of game penalty there to back themselves up and take time off. Jets decline it.



Brandon Bolden commits an intentional false start (his second of the season). Jets decline it.



Patriots forced to finally punt it.











— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 22, 2019

Belichick acknowledged after that Jets game that there's a loophole in the NFL rulebook that allows for that kind of sequence.

"It was just the way the rules are set up," he said at the time. "We were able to run quite a bit of time off the clock without really having to do anything. That's probably a loophole that will be closed and probably should be closed but right now it's open."

On Saturday, it worked against him.

FIELD-POSITION WARRIORS

It wasn't until early in the fourth quarter that the Patriots broke across the 50-yard line and into Titans territory for the first time in the second half. They got to the 47. It would be as close as they would get to scoring points in the game's final 30 minutes.

The Patriots didn't give up anything in the way of points for most of the third and fourth quarters. But when the Titans were forced to punt it back to the Patriots, they executed almost flawlessly.

Tom Brady and his teammates began second-half drives at their 13, 7, 11 and 1-yard lines after Titans punts.

Their best starting field position of the second half came after a Duron Harmon interception, which put the Patriots at their own 41. They responded with four plays - not including a snap wiped out by a Titans defensive holding penalty - and a punt.

RED-ZONE STIFLERS

The Patriots were fourth in red-zone defense this season. It was one of many statistical categories where they ranked among the game's best. But it was the Titans defense that came out on the winning end of that situational matchup Saturday.

The Titans went 2-for-2 in the red zone with a touchdown pass to Anthony Firkser in the first quarter and a goal-line touchdown run by Henry in the second. The Patriots, meanwhile, were held to a 1-for-3 success rate by Tennessee.

The most crippling of New England's failures down in close came at the goal line in the second quarter.

The Patriots were looking at a first-and-goal from the one-yard line with 4:29 left in the half. On first down they went with heavy personnel - both Elandon Roberts and extra offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse were on the field - and were stopped for a loss of one.

On second down, after a timeout, Rex Burkhead got one yard back but no more. On third down, after another timeout, the Patriots lost two yards with Sony Michel running out of the same heavy set that failed on first down.

"Those rarely happen," Vrabel said after the game. "I mean, you find a way to punch it in. And our guys dug in there and got some great calls, great execution, Rashaan [Evans] and [Jeffery] Simmons pushing the line of scrimmage back."

Evans was the Alabama linebacker the Titans took in the first round of the 2018 draft, leapfrogging the Patriots via trade to do so one pick ahead of where Isaiah Wynn was selected. He made the goal-line stops on both first and third down. Those ended up being two of the biggest plays of a game that sat at 14-13 late into the fourth quarter.

THIRD-DOWN WRECKING CREW

Not long before their goal-line stand in the second quarter, the Titans made a big-time short-yardage stop in the middle of the field.

With 10 minutes remaining in the half, the Patriots handed to linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts on a third-and-one play. He was promptly stuffed, and the Patriots were forced to punt.

That was one of many third-down failures on the night for the Patriots. They ended up going 5-for-14 on third and fourth-down conversion attempts in the game.

It was a flipped-script scenario for a team that allowed only a 25 percent success rate to opposing offenses on third and fourth-down conversion attempts this year.

"They made some key plays in critical situations, in the red area, on third down," Belichick said. "All those plays were probably the difference in the game."

BULLETIN-BOARD USERS

For much of the 2019 season - and, really, at various points over the last two decades - the Patriots have been unafraid of discussing the fact that they use bulletin board material. Whether it was the Bills or the Jets or anyone else this season, they let it be known that they were paying attention to what was being said.

The Titans, clearly, are no different.

They heard Kyle Van Noy mention his plans of going on a "revenge tour" during this playoff run, and they weren't all that fond of the word choice.

"That organization has so much class, so, like, my guy Kyle Van Noy calling it a 'revenge tour' - just play ball, Kyle," Logan Ryan said. "I'm sure you're going to see this. He's on a revenge tour, and why not start with the Titans.

"Honestly, he's going to ride the wave of the Patriots, but Tom Brady doesn't (say that). Julian Edelman doesn't do that. Devin McCourty, (Stephon Gilmore) don't do that. Kyle Van Noy is running his mouth and giving us bulletin board material about his revenge tour. His revenge tour ended early. I'm sure I'll hear something in the group chat from my guys about it over (on the Patriots side), but Duron (Harmon), (Jason McCourty), I'm sorry I had to say it, my man Van Noy's been tripping. His revenge tour ended early. Hope he enjoys it."

The Titans are certainly their own team. They huddled at New England's 50-yard line as they psyched each other up before the game. That's not in the Patriots routine. Their head coach did a workout - push-ups, squats and planks - with assistants on the sidelines before the game. Again, not a Patriots thing.

But, outside of a Tannehill interception, they played a smart game. As the Patriots typically do. And they clearly weren't intimidated to head into an opposing team's stadium for a big game. As the Patriots typically aren't.

"We didn't hand them anything," Vrabel said. "And that's the one thing. They feast on bad football, and we didn't hand them anything. And I don't think our guys spent too much time staring up at those banners."

Now it's "Patriots South" that's advancing to the Divisional Round, while the original wonders what's next.

Djvu: Titans out-Patriots the Patriots in Wild Card win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston