Déjà vu: Richard Sherman seals Super Bowl berth with an interception

The match-up is set! The Kansas City Chiefs will meet with San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City defeated Tennessee earlier in the day Sunday to clinch the AFC, leaving the winner of the 49ers and Packers in the NFC to battle it out.

From the jump, it wasn't even close.

San Francisco steamrolled their way past Green Bay, despite a late surge from the Packers.

But, inside of the two minute warning and no timeouts, Aaron Rodgers, with the ball on the 49ers 38-yard line, let it fly.

With the game coming to a close, to clinch an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl berth, where have we seen this before?!

It was 6 years to the day.

Now, Sherman didn't actually catch the pass, but he might as well have.

And then, who could forget the postgame interview...

Things didn't go quite the same way with Sherman and Andrews this time around.

Sherman, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks, was in Seattle from 2011-2017. He ruptured his Achilles in 2017 and was eventually released by Seattle on March 9th of 2018. He signed a three-year deal with the 49ers the following day and now finds himself punching a ticket to Miami and Super Bowl LVI.

"People want to hate me," he said earlier in the week. "They want to treat me like a villain... They just never want to give me credit."

"They always want to make an excuse for why I'm great."

Sherman continues to prove it time and time again, just now in different colors.

