D.J. Reed tore pectoral muscle while working out

49ers defensive back D.J. Reed tore a pectoral muscle during a recent workout, Reed confirmed on social media.

“Today it felt like I was dreaming,” Reed wrote. “I wanted to wake up from not having a torn pectoral. I realized it is what it is. All I can control is how I respond to what life throws at me. I can control my thoughts, my attitude and my actions. I will speak positively only, because the power of the tongue is real. Once I get surgery I will heal up and I will attack my rehab.”

The prognosis on Reed’s return to action is unknown.

The 49ers lost linebacker Kwon Alexander to a torn pectoral Oct. 31, and he returned in January to play in all three postseason games.

Reed, 23, played 31 of a possible 32 games in his first two seasons after the 49ers made him a fifth-round choice. He has played cornerback, nickel back and safety and also can returns punts and kickoffs.

The 49ers have had two other injuries recently. Receiver Deebo Samuel underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, and receiver Richie James fractured his right wrist.

