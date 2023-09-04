D.J. Reed: Jets' defense can be "historical" like 1985 Bears or Legion of Boom

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed believes he's part of one of the truly special defenses in the history of football.

Reed said today that he thinks the Jets can be not just better than before, but in the conversation with all-time great Super Bowl-winning defenses like the 1985 Bears or the Seahawks' Legion of Boom.

"I'm very confident," Reed said, via ESPN. "I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the '85-'86 Bears and the LOB in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together."

Reed thinks the arrival of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gives the team legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and the defense needs to make the most of the opportunity the team has in 2023.

"I look at it like we have a small window," he said. "When you have a team like this, when you have a great defense, when you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, when you have a well-built roster, you have to take advantage of this because these teams don't happen every year with cap space and guys wanting to get paid, etcetera, etcetera. So, we really have to maximize this opportunity right now."

They'll get their first chance a week from tonight against the Bills.