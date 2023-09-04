D.J. Reed compare defense’s potential to 1985 Bears and Legion of Boom

Could the 2023 New York Jets land in the same echelon as the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2013 Seattle Seahawks? If you ask cornerback D.J. Reed, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Reed spoke to the media on a Zoom call Monday and shared his belief that this year’s defense for the Jets has a chance to join those great Bears and Seahawks defenses as one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

“I’m very confident,” Reed said about those chances (hat tip ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the ’85-’86 Bears and the LOB [Seahawks’ Legion of Boom] in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together.”

History buffs will also recall those two teams both won the Super Bowl in their respective seasons (Bears over Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX and Seahawks over Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII).

Those ’85 Bears allowed just 198 points in 16 games (12.4 points per game) and also led the league with 54 turnovers and 258.4 yards per game allowed, among other numbers.

The 2013 Seahawks were also the No. 1 scoring defense at just 14.4 points per game allowed and No. 1 with 273.6 yards per game allowed.

The 2022 Jets were No. 4 in scoring defense (18.6 points per game) and No. 4 in yards allowed (311 yards per game). As Cimini notes, Reed is one of eight returning starters on defense — only new faces are safety Tony Adams, linebacker Jamien Sherwood and defensive tackle Al Woods.

From Cimini:

Reed is bullish because he believes the Jets have the best defensive coordinator in Jeff Ulbrich and a smart, seasoned group, especially in the secondary. There’s also the talent — three Pro Bowl players in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Reed and the Jets have a chance right away to show this defense can be historic. Their Week 1 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, boasted the No. 2 offense last season in terms of scoring (28.4 points per game) and total yards (397.6 per game). Only the Kansas City Chiefs, New York’s Week 4 opponent, had more.

In fact, the Jets see the top four scoring offenses from last season — Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, Cowboys — in the first six weeks of the season. We’ll find out rather quickly how great this defense can be and if Reed will be able to back up his words.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire