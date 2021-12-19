D.J. Reed, Brandon Shell among six Seahawks placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Seahawks were supposed to be playing the Rams on Sunday, but their game was moved to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Rams roster.

The Rams are getting some of the players involved back on their active roster thanks to the delay, but the Seahawks are losing some on their side. The team announced six additions to their COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday.

Cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell are both starter who will now have to hope to test off the list quickly in order to be able to play in a couple of days. Running back Travis Homer and defensive end Kerry Hyder are the others from the active roster to go on the list. Guard Pier-Olivier Lestage and cornerback Mike Jackson went on the practice squad version of the list.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins went on the list during the week.

