D.J. Reader ruled out with knee injury, Vikings lead 7-3 after first quarter

The Vikings took a 7-3 lead on their opening drive and the Bengals have lost one of their key defenders.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader had to be carted off after suffering a knee injury on a short run by Ty Chandler. Reader was quickly declared out for the game.

One of Cincinnati's key defenders, Reader entered this week having played 62 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps this season. He'd recorded 34 tackles with two tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a sack.

Minnesota capped its 12-play, 75-yard opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Chandler. Justin Jefferson caught a 17-yard pass to move the chains, making his presence felt after suffering a chest injury last week.

Bengals defensive back DJ Ivey also had to be carted to the locker room after going down on a punt. He was on Cincinnati's sideline when he was brought off the field and was also quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

Cincinnati had a chance to score more than a field goal on its first possession. But on third-and-1 from the Minnesota 12, the Bengals tried a trick play where tight end Tanner Hudson was supposed to throw to Tee Higgins in the end zone. But Minnesota had the play covered well and Hudson was sacked.

Evan McPherson hit his 34-yard field goal to open the scoring.