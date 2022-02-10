D.J. Moore: Super Bowl LVI team with the advantage

Associated Press

Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.