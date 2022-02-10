D.J. Moore: Super Bowl LVI team with the advantage
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore tells us his Super Bowl LVI team with the advantage. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Longtime long snapper J.J. Jansen has agreed to terms with the Panthers for the 2022 season.
2 of the top 5 in man coverage is impressive. Not surprising that the top guy (Ramsey) watches tape of Ward to learn and grow:
Pete Carmichael Jr. is expected to step down as Saints offensive coordinator, and it's unclear who replaces him under Dennis Allen. Here are four names to know besides Eric Bieniemy:
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask resigned midway through Dennis Allen's first run as a head coach, and she had an interesting response to news of him being promoted in New Orleans:
Large numbers of Republicans have soured on the NFL and disapprove of the league's efforts to improve treatment of Black players, poll shows.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the ProFootballTalk report that the league covered up key Deflategate evidence that favored the Patriots.
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
J.J. loves Kirk at quarterback, but a little friendly advice goes a long way.
The first Bengals injury report for Super Bowl LVI has arrived.
Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents' home in Southern California, police and his agent said. Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
Deebo Samuel doesn't "think there's going to be another rodeo" with Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterback for the 49ers.
The Buccaneers have yet to move quarterback Tom Brady from their roster. And for good reason. Before June 1, any effort to shift Brady from the active-roster to a non-rostered status would result in a $32 million cap charge for 2022. After June 1, the Bucs can divide the hit, with $8 million landing in [more]
Not everyone is loving the Bears hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach.
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon shared his take on why the defense struggled late in the season and in the team's season-ending loss to the Bills.
Specific Twitter hashtags give insights into whether football fans in the United States are cheering for the Rams or the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn, now at UCF, was asked about Bryan Harsin on Wednesday.
Brian Flores called attention to the NFL's lack of diversity with his suit. Since filing, he and his lawyers have been undercutting their credibility.