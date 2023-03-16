D.J. Moore: There was a bit of a 'shock factor' when I heard of Bears-Panthers trade
Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore: There was a bit of a 'shock factor' when I heard of the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers trade.
Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore: There was a bit of a 'shock factor' when I heard of the Chicago Bears-Carolina Panthers trade.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
Brian Hoyer‘s third run with the Patriots has come to an end. The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Patriots have released the veteran backup quarterback. He began his career with the Patriots in 2009 and stayed three years before moving on to the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, and 49ers. He returned to [more]
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
The one thing to remember about deals unofficially done during the free-agency negotiating period is that they’re not officially done until they’re officially done. The contract between the Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not officially done. The team actually delayed Thursday’s scheduled press conference while the deal is finalized. The expectations continues to be [more]
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Colts will not be drafted No. 1, but they will likely still get a quarterback. But which one? Check out the latest NFL mock drafts.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Gardner Minshew could be a bridge quarterback to a first-round draft pick