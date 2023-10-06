D.J. Moore has 137 yards, two touchdowns to give Bears 17-0 lead

Bears receiver D.J. Moore is having a career night . . . in the first half.

Moore has five catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Bears a 17-0 lead over the Commanders. His first touchdown went for 20 yards. His second was 11 yards and completed a six-play, 69-yard drive.

Moore's career high for catches is 9 and 157 for yards. He has never had more than two touchdowns in a game.

The Bears have had three possessions and have scored on all three. They settled for a red zone field goal on fourth-and-one from the Washington 4 on their second drive.

Justin Fields is 9-of-13 for 156 yards and two touchdowns.