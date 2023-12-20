D.J. McCormick of Rockledge on joining teammate to sign with UCF football
Rockledge High linebacker D.J. McCormick signed with UCF football on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in his school's auditorium alongside UCF-bound safety Jaylen Heyward.
Rockledge High linebacker D.J. McCormick signed with UCF football on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in his school's auditorium alongside UCF-bound safety Jaylen Heyward.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
King Large and Jack Small will lock down the left side of our line for QB Air Noland and RB Juelz Goff.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
Everyone has their own unique story, but few NFL players have one as remarkable as Brandon Aubrey's.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
Injuries are affecting Cleveland's current situation, but as a bona fide playoff contender, the franchise will take a measured approach to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
In today's edition: Ja Morant's electric return, Alexander Ovechkin's career-worst slump, NFL power rankings, Barcelona selling its soul, and more.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
The three-year deal includes a mutual option for a fourth year that can total almost $1.5 million