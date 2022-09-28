D.J. Jones, Randy Gregory sit out Broncos’ practice; Melvin Gordon is limited

The Broncos were missing four starters during Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), offensive lineman Dalton Risner (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) did not practice as the Broncos held walkthrough practice.

Risner played all 74 offensive snaps Sunday night despite his injury.

“He did it and he went in and got it checked and he came out and finished the game, which I thought was great,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website.

Turner has not played in 2022 yet, and Hackett said the Broncos are trying to get him “over the hump.”

Receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) also did not practice.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (knee) and Aaron Patrick (shoulder), safeties Caden Sterns (hip) and P.J. Locke (ankle), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (neck) were listed as limited.

Gordon played 28 snaps Sunday night. He has 42 touches for 180 yards and a touchdown this season, while backing up Javonte Williams.

