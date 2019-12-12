D.J. Jones headed to injured reserve

The 49ers placed tight end Garrett Celek on injured reserve Thursday after center Weston Richburg and Marquise Goodwin went on the season-ending list earlier this week.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones remains on the roster as a non-practice participant, but coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR on Thursday that the 49ers will place him on injured reserve this week.

That was expected after Jones was diagnosed with a “significant” ankle injury after Sunday’s game.

The 49ers likely activate Kentavius Street from injured reserve to take his roster spot. San Francisco designated Street to return Dec. 3.

He underwent knee surgery on the eve of the regular season.