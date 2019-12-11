D.J. Jones could be out for season with ankle injury

The hits keep coming for the 49ers.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said defensive tackle D.J. Jones could miss the rest of the season with a “significant” ankle injury.

Losing the run-stopper will be a blow for a team that has faced more than its share of injuries lately, losing center Weston Richburg and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to IR already this week, with cornerback Richard Sherman expected to miss time as well.

They’ll have to shuffle their starting line, and may have to use Solomon Thomas at nose tackle in his place, unless Kentavius Street is activated from injured reserve (which could be the case).