D.J. Humphries’ salary, contract details, salary cap implications

The Arizona Cardinals inked left tackle D.J. Humphries to a contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2025 season. The deal is worth almost $67 million.

We know that it reduces his cap hit for 2022, which was going to be the largest on the team.

The details of the contract have been released by Over the Cap.

Below, we go over the details of the contract.

Contract details

The deal has been reported as a three-year extension worth $66.8 million. That is a little misleading.

Yes, it is a three-year extension and the deal is worth a total of $66.8 million, but that is the total he is making over the next four seasons.

He was due to make $14 million in salary and up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. The $66.8 million is not on top of that.

So the truth is that he got a new four-year contract worth $66.8 million. He gets $51.8 million in new money.

That is an average of $16.7 million per year, rather than the $22.3 million number that is being used.

It is very reasonable.

The financial details

Humphries receives a $17 million signing bonus. His base salary in 2022 is now $3.82 million. That amount is fully guaranteed He can earn up to $240,000 in per-game roster bonuses ($14,117 per game).

He was due to make $15 million in cash this year. He now gets nearly $21 million.

He gets an $8 million roster bonus in 2023 and then his salary will be $5.5 million and he can earn another up to $240,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

His salary in 2024 will be $15.74 million and in 2025 it will be $15.75 million.

Salary cap implications

Humphries was going to have a cap hit of more than $19 million this coming season. That number goes down by about $6.7 million.

Here are the cap details for each season. His signing bonus is a prorated cap charge over four seasons.

2022: $12.64 million cap hit (salary, final year of old signing bonus proration, this year’s signing bonus proration, per-game roster bonuses)

2023: $17.99 million cap hit (salary, roster bonus, signing bonus proration, per-game roster bonuses)

2024: $20.23 million cap hit (salary, signing bonus proration, per-game roster bonuses)

2025: $20.24 million cap hit (salary, signing bonus proration, per-game roster bonuses)

