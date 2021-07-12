D.J. Humphries doesn’t get love from NFL in top tackle rankings

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was fantastic in 2020. He arguably deserved to be selected to the Pro Bowl, although that was going to be difficult with Trent Williams and David Bakhtiari in the same conference.

That said, he has become a very good left tackle.

Touchdown Wire recognized him as such. However, among his NFL peers, he isn’t quite there yet.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL players coaches and executives to see who the best players at their respective positions are, based on people actually in the league.

Humphries did not make the top 10 tackles. Headlining the list is Williams, who enters his second season with the San Francisco 49ers, and then Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers.

What is disappointing is not his mention in the top 10. There are plenty of quality tackles in the league.

What is notable is the fact he was not even among those who got votes or got honorable mention.

It just shows that, while he is recognized by the Cardinals financially and as a leader, and he gets love analytically, he still has more to do before he is recognized by the rest of the league.

