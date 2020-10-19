Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was a late addition to the team’s injury report, but he won’t miss Monday night’s game.

Humphries was limited in Saturday’s practice with a back injury and he was listed as questionable to face the Cowboys. Humphries is active for the game and should be in his customary spot in the starting lineup.

Linebackers Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck are also active after being listed as questionable. Kennard missed the last two games with a calf injury while Gardeck is dealing with a foot injury. Both players will factor into Arizona’s plans without Chandler Jones off the edge.

Quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, linebacker Kylie Fitts, linebacker Isaiah Irving and offensive lineman Josh Miles are out for Kansas City.

The Cowboys scratched quarterback Garrett Gilbert, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Saivion Smith, safety Reggie Robinson, linebacker Rashad Smith, and linebacker Luke Gifford.

D.J. Humphries, Devon Kennard active for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk