D.J. Humphries becomes first Cardinals O-lineman to make Pro Bowl since 2015

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. After getting selected as Pro Bowl alternate at tackle when the NFC and AFC rosters were first announced, he will take the trip and make the first appearance of his career.

The Cardinals announced he was named to the NFC Pro Bowl squad as an injury replacement for Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.

With the announcement, he becomes the first Cardinals offensive lineman to make a Pro Bowl since guard Mike Iupati did in 2015 and first tackle since Lomas Brown was selected in 1996.

Humphries did not have his best season but arguably should have made the team last season.

He is one of five Cardinals who will represent the NFC. He joins quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

The game is this Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

