D.J. Graham missing wide receiver, but ‘completely bought in’ at cornerback

Under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, the Oklahoma Sooners have made it a habit to recruit two-way athletes for their team and help them find their best spot once they get to Norman. In particular, players who have experience at both wide receiver and cornerback seem to be a high priority for Oklahoma’s staff.

Speaking to the media yesterday, D.J. Graham shared his thoughts on making cornerback a permanent home after coming to Norman hoping to play wide receiver.

Next time talking to @djgraham_, diving in with his Formula 1 love. But today? About accepting his move from WR to CB for #Sooners & loving the honesty with the answer. pic.twitter.com/6g8TEWuTTU — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) August 10, 2021

Graham had a breakout season in 2020, though it took until week six against Texas to begin seeing the field. Even then, it was just three snaps in the Red River Shootout. But as the season wore on, Graham’s play forced him onto the field more and more. With an increased snap count, Graham rewarded the defensive coaches with outstanding coverage and game-changing plays.

Over the final six games of the season, Graham was targeted 22 times per Pro Football Focus. He allowed just 10 receptions on those targets and a passer rating (NFL) of 37.3 per PFF. That passer rating allowed was 12th among players with at least 112 coverage snaps in 2020.

Safe to say he’s taken to cornerback quite well.

Armed with a more typical offseason to continue to hone his craft, D.J. Graham has a chance to be one of the primary outside cornerbacks in Alex Grinch’s defense. As Grinch and Cornerbacks Coach Roy Manning explained, Graham’s experience at wide receiver should enhance his ability at cornerback.

When the ball is in the air, Graham has a natural ability to attack it. He’ll be competitive at the catch point and, as we saw in 2020, make plays on the football in the air. His understanding of route running and what an offense is trying to do against coverage will help him play faster and think less as he works in his coverage responsibility. Overall, he’ll have a great feel for what the wide receiver lined up across from him is trying to do.

Though he may not carry the same profile as Nik Bonitto or Isaiah Thomas, D.J. Graham is one of the reasons for optimism that the Oklahoma Sooners defense can take another step forward in 2021.

With Woodi Washington and Graham on the outside, Alex Grinch has two corners with size that will battle for the ball in the air and make life difficult on opposing wide receivers.

Graham is a playmaker in every sense of the word. As a former wide receiver, he believes that every ball is his ball and will go get it.

Though he may not have planned to play cornerback in college for the Oklahoma Sooners, he’s found a home there and will continue to thrive in 2021.