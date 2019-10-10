D.J. Fluker not practicing with hamstring injury for Seahawks

Seahawks right guard D.J. Fluker did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury sustained last Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fluker played just nine snaps against the Rams before the injury forced him to the bench for the rest of the game.

“He can’t practice right now. He’s not ready to go,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday.

Jamarco Jones replaced Fluker for the remainder of Seattle’s win over the Rams. It was Jones’ first time playing guard in his football career and he got dealt Aaron Donald in his first regular season action. Jones would likely get the call again on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns if Fluker is unable to play as reserve guard Ethan Pocic has been dealing with a mid-back injury for the last several weeks as well. Pocic was limited in Wednesdsay’s practice.

“He moved his feet well. He played strong. Assignment wise, he was solid,” Carroll said of Jones’ performance. “I think he got out of the game with no pressures. He might have been the only guy up front that did that. At the time, Fluke unable to go, we’re fortunate that he stepped up like he did.”

Defensive end Branden Jackson did not practice with a neck injury and left tackle Duane Brown was held out with a biceps issue. Brown has been dealing with the injury the last two weeks but it has not limited his availability for games.