D.J. Chark set to return to practice as a limited participant

The absence of Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark proved to be a big issue for the team against the Miami Dolphins, which is why many fans are watching his situation with a close eye. According to coach Doug Marrone, Chark will be back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant after surfacing on last week’s injury report with chest and back injuries.

Doug Marrone says DJ Chark (chest) will be back at practice today in limited role Also noted UDFA rookie Doug Costin + Daniel Ekuale give #Jaguars “more flexibility” along the defensive line following release of Timmy Jernigan. Costin has been healthy scratch last 3 weeks — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) September 30, 2020





Last Monday is when Chark surfaced on the Jags’ injury report as a limited participant. As the week went on, he was downgraded and didn’t participate in the Jags’ last practice before they took the field against the Dolphins. That came in the process of him being ruled questionable on the final injury report and downgraded to OUT Thursday afternoon.

Last week and earlier this week, Marrone said Chark was awaiting some test results before his return and it seems the results were good enough for Chark to practice. That’s especially huge news for quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Jags’ offense, who couldn’t get much of anything going against the Dolphins.

Of course, we’ll still have to monitor Chark’s progress throughout the week as the Jags will release two more injury reports after Wednesday’s. We’ll also be sure to monitor Brandon Linder’s situation as he’s expected to return into the starting lineup after sustaining a knee injury Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.