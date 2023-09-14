D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice

The Panthers have only three players on their injury report, though cornerback Jaycee Horn is a big name.

Horn will miss "an extended period of time" with his hamstring injury, coach Frank Reich said. Horn could require surgery as he seeks second opinions, and a stint on injured reserve seems likely.

The team signed second-year cornerback Sam Webb for depth.

CJ Henderson and Troy Hill will fill in for Horn, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said Thursday.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and right tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) were limited participants Thursday.

It was the second consecutive practice day for Chark, who missed Sunday's opener. He told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer that he was confident about a return for Monday Night Football.

Moton hasn't missed a game since he arrived in 2017, appearing in 99 consecutive and starting 83 in a row.