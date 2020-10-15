D.J. Chark remains out of practice with ankle injury

Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark missed the Week Three loss to the Dolphins with chest and back injuries. He returned to catch eight passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Week Four loss to the Bengals.

Chark played 50 of 75 offensive snaps Sunday before departing with an ankle issue.

He has not practiced this week, remaining sidelined Thursday.

Chark has 18 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Jaguars did get linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) back to full participation.

Defensive end Josh Allen (knee) again was limited, and tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) and linebacker Dakota Allen (foot) missed a second consecutive practice.

Cornerback Chris Claybrooks (quadriceps) and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) returned to limited work after missing practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis and tight end James O'Shaughnessy had scheduled days off and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring) missed practice after being limited Wednesday.

