D.J. Carton leads No. 5 Ohio State past No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65

In a performance that sums up this Ohio State team pretty perfectly, seven of the eight players that saw the floor on Saturday afternoon scored between seven and 13 points as the fifth-ranked Buckeyes knocked off No. 6 Kentucky, 71-65, in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic.

D.J. Carton led the way for the Buckeyes, finishing with 13 points and making a number of critical plays down the stretch, while Kaleb Wesson chipped in with 12 points, eight boards and a pair of assists before fouling out.

Nate Sestina led the way for Kentucky with 17 points, knocking down a season-high five threes. Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for the Wildcats while Ashton Hagans went for 14 points and nine assists.

Kentucky has now lost back-to-back games, with a game against Louisville coming up next, while Ohio State added yet another marquee win to their resume.