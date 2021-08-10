D.J. Carton with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings
D.J. Carton (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 08/09/2021
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
CJ McCollum is well aware of how special Steph Curry is ...
This looked like it hurt.
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas proved he can still get buckets Sunday by going off for 81 points at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am league in Seattle.
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
The Knicks have reportedly signed G Dwayne Bacon to a deal
Reaves was one of the best players to go undrafted this year.
Gregg Popovich enjoyed a glass of wine and watched his longtime guard Patty Mills win an Olympic bronze with Australia.
The Kings have a few valuable players to offer in trades.
Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted a farewell message to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Here are some notes on the Knicks' 94-86 Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Luka Doncic is Dallas' franchise player. In just his third season, he is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA performer.
Green had 23 in his Summer League debut.