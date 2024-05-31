D-III state track: Carroll boys win relay championship at Welcome Stadium

May 31—The Carroll High School 4x800-meter boys relay team won the Division II state championship on Friday on the second day of the Ohio High School Athletic Association state track and field meet at Welcome Stadium.

Seniors Neil Tivakaran, Becket Nash, Logan Arnold and junior Andrew Janson finished in 7 minutes, 49.65 seconds. Marlington finished second (7:51.47).

Carroll was seeded second in the event (7:55.41) behind Marlington (7:54.94), which won the state championship last year with three of the same runners. Carroll finished fifth last year with Seth Tivakaran, Neil Tivakaran, Christopher Ruetschle and Logan Arnold.

The Division II meet held preliminaries in most events Friday and will conclude with finals on Saturday morning.

Here is the list of other area athletes who scored in D-II finals on Friday. This list will be updated as events conclude:

Girls 4x800 relay: Waynesville's team of Emme Greely, Kyla Harvey, Kendal Erbach and Samantha Erbach finished third (9:18.60).

—Oakwood's team of Katherine Erwin, Annie Neff-Isom, Elizabeth Erwin and Delaney Cahill finished seventh (9:34.90).

Boys discus: Shawnee senior Darian Dixon finished eighth (162 feet).

Girls high jump: Graham junior Taylor Aldredge placed fourth with a personal-record height (5 feet, 5 inches).

Boys long jump: Milton-Union junior Payton Mayfield placed fourth (21-3 3/4 ).

Girls shot put: Urbana junior Lyza Forson finished fifth (40-0 1/4 ) and set a personal record.