D-III College World Series roundup: Wisconsin-Whitewater eliminates Birmingham-Southern; Misericordia ousts top-seeded Endicott

Jun. 2----Wisconsin-Whitewater is moving on at the Division III College World Series. Birmingham-Southern's players and coaches — with no school to return to — are heading into the unknown.

On June 2 during Day 3 of the CWS, the Warhawks rallied from a 10-7 deficit entering the eighth inning with three runs then won it on Sam Paden's walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Whitewater (2-1 in CWS) moves on to the championship bracket and plays Salve Regina (2-0) on June 3 at 1:15 p.m.

Birmingham-Southern officially closed its doors as an institution on May 31. It led, 10-5, after seven innings but couldn't hold the lead. Andy Thies' two-run double in the eighth tied the score at 10 for Whitewater.

Matt Scolan had a huge game for the Warhawks with four hits, four RBI and three runs. Paden hit two solo home runs. Also with home runs for Whitewater were Eli Frank and Dominik McVay.

Birmingham-Southern's top of the order didn't disappoint. Eli Steadman was 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Andrew Dutton was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs, and Jackson Webster had three hits, a home run, three RBI and two runs.

—Misericordia used a 13-hit attack and sent top-seeded Endicott home with a 12-4 victory.

Leadoff hitter Garrett McIlhenney had two hits — a home run — scored twice and drove in four to lead the attack. Owen Cordner was 3 of 4 with two RBI and two runs.

A five-run fifth by Misericordia broke open a 3-1 game and it never was threatened the rest of the way.

Starter Steve Rinda earned the victory. He went six innings and allowed five hits, four earned runs, one walk and struck out seven.

Danny MacDougall and Brendan O'Neil each hit a home run for Endicott.

Endicott's season ended at 46-4, while Misericordia improved to 39-9.

The victory by Misericordia — the No. 5 seed — puts it into the championship round, where four teams remain. Misericordia is 2-1 so far in the tournament, and will next play No. 8 Lynchburg, which is 2-0 at the CWS. First pitch is 10 a.m. on June 3.