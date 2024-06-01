D-III athletes take home the hardware

Jun. 1—DAYTON — Delphos St. John's senior Alex Kessen knew her high school career was coming to an end.

She wanted to finish strong.

On Friday, the second day of the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships at the University of Dayton, Kessen closed it out on a high note.

Kessen finished second in the 100 (12.15) and placed fifth in the 200 (25.86). The 400 relay (Ava Hershey, Kiersten Jackson, Lila Jackson, Kessen) for St. John's placed third with a school-record time of 49.30. On Thursday, Kessen placed fifth in the long jump (17-1).

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," an emotional Kessen said. "This was my last 100 of my senior year. So, there are a lot of emotions. To finish in second place and to drop over a half second in my 100 from last year — I'm just so grateful."

Next school year, Kessen will be competing in track and field at Ohio University.

Coldwater's Zahn takes home three golds

In Thursday's semifinals, Coldwater's Izzy Zahn broke the D-III state record in the 200, clocking a time of 24.06 seconds.

In Friday's afternoon finals, Zahn put an exclamation mark on her state record by winning the 200 (24.48) and defending her D-III state title.

Zahn won the D-III state title on Thursday in the long jump (18-7.75). On Friday, she was the anchor leg of the victorious 1,600 relay (Becca Wenning, Kiersten Keller, Audrey Alig, Zahn, 3:56.13). Zahn also placed sixth in the 100 (12.39).

"I really wanted to run sub 24 (seconds in the 200), but I went out here and did what I could. So, I'm just thankful to be here," Zahn said.

As a team, the Coldwater girls came in second place.

Lindeman finishes high school career on a high note

Delphos Jefferson senior Lyv Lindeman placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday in D-III in a time of 15.36.

"I'm not super happy with my time, but I'm just happy to be here," Lindeman said. "About a month ago, I didn't think I would be here. So, I'm just happy to have the opportunity to run again and compete with all these girls."

Lindeman, a basketball standout that is committed to Tiffin University next school year, suffered an injury late this past basketball season. Her injury forced her to take some time off from track.

"Mentally, it was really tough, especially knowing that the potential I had and I just couldn't get it going," Lindeman said. "But my coaches, my trainers, and the players around me were super positive with me."

Kalida's Laudick gets on the podium

Kalida's Lauren Laudick placed fifth in the 400 on Friday in a time of 57.98 seconds.

Last week, Laudick won the regional title in the 400.

"It's surprising to me," an elated Laudick said after placing in Friday's 400 final. "Last year, I missed going to state. I'm very happy with getting fifth, but next year I want to get higher."

Laudick said she focused this past year on improving her chances of making it to the state meet.

"I just trained extra hard and got stronger, so I could get down here," she said.

Grace Moeller notches a runner-up finish

Marion Local's Grace Moeller finished second in the 100 hurdles in Friday's finals with a time of 14.91 seconds.

"I was super excited," Moeller said. "The girls that I've been racing with, I've been racing with them in districts and regionals. So, it was super cool to see us all come together (at the state meet). It was a great race. I'm really happy about it."

Allen East's Rilynn Jones makes the podium

Allen East's Rilynn Jones finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.45) on Friday.

"I wanted a top-three finish, but I ran a PR. So, I couldn't do anything better," Jones said. "So, it's better than last year, when I placed fifth."

Columbus Grove's Ellerbrock finished fourth

Columbus Grove senior Luke Ellerbrock always comes into a race with a plan.

In Friday's 3,200, Ellerbrock wanted to start quickly and stay close to the leaders.

However, halfway through the race, Ellerbrock realized the top three runners might be out of reach.

Ellerbrock quickly turned to his backup plan and made sure he stayed in front of the second pack of runners as he went on to finish fourth in 9:27.33.

At last year's state meet, Ellerbrock finished fourth as well.

Whiteoak's Landen Eyre won Friday's 3,200 in 9:10.07. Covington's Asher Long finished second (9:14.84), while Belpre's Blake Rogers was a close third (9:17).

"I just wanted to hang with the leaders," Ellerbrock said. "They kind of took off with about a mile to go, and I didn't really have that in me. So, I kind of went to 'Plan B' and held with the pack that I was in. I knew the top three took off and I knew I couldn't hang with them. So, I just hung with the second pack and got fourth place."

Baldauf finishes strong

Lincolnview senior Conner Baldauf placed fifth in Friday's D-III finals in the 400-meter dash in a time of 49.51 seconds.

"I'm not really too thrilled about my time, but I'm fifth in the state and made All-Ohio," Baldauf said. "So, I'm happy with that."

Minster places two in the 800

The Minster boys placed two runners in the top four in Friday's 800.

Ryan Halpin finished second (1:54.94), while teammate Jack Grieshop came in fourth (1:55.52).

Ottoville's Trentman makes the podium

Ottoville's Garrett Trentman placed fourth in Friday's 300 hurdles (39.48).

Last year, Trentman was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles but did not make the finals.

P-G's Suter soars to podium finish

P-G's Andrew Suter placed fifth in Friday's D-III pole vault with a height of 14-8.

Ada's Brown closes out high school career on the podium

Ada senior Jackson Brown placed sixth in Friday's 110 hurdles (15.35).

Other Area D-III boy placers

Allen East's 800 relay (Deacon Jones, Jackson Friesner, Isen Schafer, Trey Hensley; eighth, 1:32.09), Columbus Grove's Trevon Baxter (pole vault; seventh, 14-4), Lincolnview's Cody Ricker (300 hurdles; seventh, 40.64), Marion Local's Toby Kremer (pole vault; first, 15-4), Marion Locals' 800 relay (first, 1:29.77) Marion Local's 400 relay (second, 43.37), Marion Local's 1,600 relay (second, 3:21.35).

Other Area D-III girl placers

Columbus Grove's 400 relay (Allison Thompson, Jade Roeder, Kendal Palte, Lauryn Auchmuty, sixth; 50.22), Columbus Grove's 800 relay (Thompson, Palte, Roeder, Auchmuty, fifth; 1:44.23), Fort Recovery's Anna Roessner (100; fifth, 12.34), Fort Recovery's Anna Roessner (200; third, 25.09), Fort Recovery's 400 relay (fourth, 49.67), Minster's 1,600 relay (seventh; 4:03.62), St. Henry's Rileigh Baumer (800; fifth, 2:17.39), St. Henry's 400 relay (eight; 50.41).

**Complete results of the Division III state meet can be found on milesplit.oh