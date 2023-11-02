S.D. High School Activities Association awards to honor two high school basketball coaches

PIERRE — Two of the state’s high school basketball coaches will be honored this year with the inaugural Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence Award.

The award was approved unanimously Wednesday by the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Luitjens, the winningest basketball coach in South Dakota history, died in June. His son, Lance, talked to the SDHSAA board about the award which would be presented each year to a coach from girls basketball and a coach from boys basketball.

“The award represents what he stood for in coaching,” Luitjens said, explaining that the criteria for the award would be based on influence on players and the school, impact in the community, game preparation, motivation and communication.

“The purpose of this award is really to give coaches something to strive for,” Luitjens said. “I see a need in this state for coaches to be recognized not just on wins and losses.”

Nominations for the award could come from players, coaches, parents or community members. Luitjens said he would like the awards presented at a state championship basketball game. The winners would receive a plaque.

Luitjens said he is also working with Native American tribes on a traditional beaded necklace which would also be presented to the winning coaches. He said a similar necklace was often worn by his father when he coached.

Larry Luitjens coached basketball teams to 748 wins over a 45-year career. He won multiple state championships with teams from De Smet and Custer.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: SDHSAA to present Larry Luitjens Coach of Influence Award