D. Hall breaks down unnecessary roughness penalty on final drive of Commanders-Eagles Week 10 matchup
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall breaks down unnecessary roughness penalty on the final drive of the Commanders-Eagles Week 10 matchup.
NFL Network's DeAngelo Hall breaks down unnecessary roughness penalty on the final drive of the Commanders-Eagles Week 10 matchup.
The Commanders picked up a massive win on Monday night to improve to 5-5 on the season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated no more, dropping to 8-1 on the season after an ugly 32-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on key players
Skinny Batman lit Washington up for 169 receiving yards in Week 3.
Turnovers plague the Eagles as the Washington Commanders end Philly’s perfect start to the season on Monday Night Football, Manchester United has fined Cristiano Ronaldo for his critical comments in an interview with Piers Morgan and Ted Lasso is bringing a little magic ahead of the World Cup!
“I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”
Bethany Harris was stunned to discover she was pregnant, but an even bigger surprise was in store during her first scan.
There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL after Monday night.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The refs blew a call in a big way on Monday night.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
The Eagles had been off to the best start in franchise history before running into a Commanders team desperate to remain in the playoff race.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The Packers ended up beating the Cowboys in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers thought they had a chance to get it done in regulation. Instead, with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, coach Matt LaFleur called for two running plays and then, after a third-down incompletion, the Packers punted. The Packers quarterback was caught on camera [more]
The Packers are coming off their best win of the season, one that they hope turns things around. But they had less time than normal to celebrate and now have less time than normal to heal. The Packers play the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Thus, they were required to release an estimated injury report [more]
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans. Special [more]
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.