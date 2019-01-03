Derrick Gunn's predictions for NFL playoffs wild-card round originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn gives predictions for the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Colts at Texans (Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC)

This is Round 3 between these two AFC South foes. In the regular season, both won by three points on the other's turf. Andrew Luck and DeShaun Watson are different styles of QBs but both are effective at what they do. Watson was sacked 62 times this season.



DeAndre Hopkins and T.Y. Hilton can blow the top off of a defense. The Colts have the 11th-ranked defense, while the Texans possess the 12th-ranked D. Frank Reich has done an incredible job in his first year in Indy. This one is so close to call, I had to throw a dart at a dartboard. Looks like I'm giving the Texans a slight edge.

Seahawks at Cowboys (Saturday, 8:15 p.m., FOX)

Both teams played some of the best football down the stretch. Seattle won six of its last seven and Dallas won seven of its last eight. Not many expected the 'Hawks to be a serious playoff contender, considering the volume of talent they lost since last season.



But kudos to Pete Carroll and his coaching staff for holding it together and getting their guys to believe in themselves. The Seahawks have the top-ranked rushing offense (160.0 yards per game). The Cowboys want to feed Ezekiel Elliott the rock to take the pressure off of Dak Prescott. Seattle beat the Cowboys at home in Week 3. Russell Wilson has won many big games in his career. Prescott has not. Dallas will be one and done.

Chargers at Ravens (Sunday, 1:05 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore's top-ranked defense has frustrated many opponents this season, including the Chargers. The Ravens held Los Angeles to a season-low 10 points in Week 16.



Philip Rivers and company have to figure out a way to keep the Ravens on their heels. Lamar Jackson has added a jolt to the Ravens' offense. The Ravens, who are second in the league in rushing, ran for 159 yards against the Chargers.

Game time temperature in Baltimore is expected to be 53 degrees, but the Chargers will get a cold reception and the Ravens will put them in a deep freeze.

