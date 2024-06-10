‘He’d be fine’ – England goalkeeper casts verdict on Gareth Southgate links

England are busy preparing for Euro 2024, but there is no denying that this could be Gareth Southgate’s final tournament as Three Lions manager.

The England manager has emerged as an unpopular choice to succeed Erik ten Hag if United decide to part ways with their current manager, who has won two trophies in as many seasons at Old Trafford.

England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale believes Southgate would be able to make the transition back into club management, amid links with the United job.

Southgate hasn’t ever won anything as a manager at club level and he has not managed a club since 2009, when he was sacked by Middlesbrough. Suddenly he’s a favourite for the Old Trafford hotseat…

Ramsdale has tipped Southgate to do well back in the domestic game, even at a top club.

The England shot-stopper told That’s Football: “I don’t see why he wouldn’t! I don’t think there’s ever been a manager who has only done international jobs, has there?

“Obviously as the England manager you get a lot of scrutiny, that comes with the job. People always have something to say but the way he works and the he would be able to equip his backroom staff to be able to deal with everyday work, I’m pretty sure he’d be fine.

“If he does, I’d look forward to seeing how he would in the day-to-day and how his team have done.”

International management is totally different to management at club level. It’s easier to play good cop when you only have the players together every few months.

Southgate has been credited with raising spirits in the England camp and making them likeable in the eyes of the media. He would have his work cut out for him to achieve that at United.

England are among the favourites to go all the way in Germany at Euro 2024 this summer.

Tom Heaton will provide support for England goalkeepers

Despite not making a single appearance for United last season, Tom Heaton has been called up to the England squad as a training goalkeeper to provide support for Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford and former United keeper Dean Henderson.

Southgate and his staff decided to call up Heaton based on his experience at club level as well as the fact he earned three senior England caps.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘He’d be fine’ – England goalkeeper casts verdict on Gareth Southgate links

Jun 10 2024, 19:45

Sofyan Arambat keen to continue ‘adventure’ with the Reds

Jun 10 2024, 18:53

Luke Shaw gives England major boost ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 10 2024, 18:39