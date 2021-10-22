In this article:

Baker who? Nick who? Kareem who?

The Browns didn’t miss Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt on their first drive. Case Keenum led the Browns right down the field after taking the opening kickoff.

It took Cleveland only five plays to go 75 yards.

Keenum went 2-for-2 for 41 yards, throwing a 7-yarder to Jarvis Landry and a 34-yarder to Austin Hooper.

D'Ernest Johnson, making his first career start, had three carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. His 20-yard run set up his 4-yard score.

It was Johnson’s first career touchdown.

Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones injured his groin during pregame warmups, and the team lists him as questionable to play.

D’Ernest Johnson’s touchdown run caps impressive opening drive by Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk