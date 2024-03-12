D’Ernest Johnson signs one-year contract to remain with Jaguars

Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson will stay in Jacksonville for another year.

Johnson has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Johnson played in all 17 games as a backup to Travis Etienne, carrying 41 times for 108 yards and catching 10 passes for 140 yards. He also was a kickoff returner and special teams contributor.

Johnson went undrafted and unsigned out of UAB in 2018 and his pro football career appeared to be over when he wasn't signed after a rookie minicamp with the Saints. But in 2019 he signed with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, played well enough there to get signed by the Browns, and then spent four years in Cleveland. Last year he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars and now he has signed another.