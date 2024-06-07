I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow: Arsenal’s Gabriel makes surprising admission

Arsenal centre-back, Gabriel Magalhaes, has revealed his lifelong dream of playing for Brazilian club Corinthians and a desire to go as soon as possible.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 03: Gabriel of Arsenal reacts ahead of a free kick during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Luton Town at Emirates Stadium on April 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In an interview with Brazilian ESPN, he expressed his deep-rooted affection for the club, stating, “My favourite club? Corinthians, that’s since I was born. And today I don’t think it has to be any different. I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy. It’s something to think about. Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Do I dream of playing for Corinthians?’ I do.”

When asked about the possibility of joining Corinthians, Gabriel replied, “When would I play for Corinthians? For me, I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow. I hope it doesn’t take me long because I want to feel the energy of those fans, who are incredible, as soon as possible.”

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 9, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Brazilian defender has been a key figure for Arsenal since his arrival from Lille in 2020, making 168 appearances for the Gunners. He is currently under contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027.

Gabriel‘s revelation comes as he is recovering from a mild shoulder dislocation sustained in Arsenal‘s final Premier League match against Everton. The injury has cast doubt over his participation in Brazil‘s upcoming Copa America preparatory friendlies.

However, despite initial concerns, Gabriel has shown promising progress in his recovery. He has resumed training without a sling and is expected to be fit for Brazil‘s Copa America opener on June 24th (June 25th at 02:00 BST in the UK).